AN enthralling and educational science show will amaze and astound budding professors at a historic performing arts venue.

The Exciting Science team will take to the stage of the West Cliff Theatre, in Tower Road, Clacton, next month.

Bubbling over with unpredictable experiments, the performance, for children aged four and over, will be full of fun and engaging science-themed entertainment.

Exciting Science takes place on February 27 from 2pm and tickets, costing £12, can be purchased from westcliffclacton.co.uk.