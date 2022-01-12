Drivers are being warned to expect delays of up to an hour after a crash on the A12.
The accident is blocking one lane of the Londonbound prior to J11 (M25).
There are delays back to J13 (Ingatestone) and long delays on Shenfield Road through Brentwood.
Drivers have been urged to plan ahead before they travel with the crash causing about seven miles of queues.
In a Tweet National Highways said: "Essex please be aware lane 1 (of 2) is currently closed on the #A12 southbound between J12 #Brentwood and J11 #M25 due to a collision.
"There is currently approx. 7.5 miles of congestion from J15 #Chelmsford adding at least 60 minutes to normal journey times. Please plan ahead."
UPDATE - A12 Londonbound – accident blocking one lane of the carriageway prior to J11 (M25) – delays back to J13 (Ingatestone) and long delays on Shenfield Road through Brentwood.— Essex Travel News (@Essex_Travel) January 12, 2022
