A yellow weather warning is in place across much of Essex this evening.

The Met Office has issued the warning amid concerns about thick fog covering the county.

It is in place across all of north and mid Essex, while some areas in south Essex such as Rochford are covered by the warning, which is in place between 10pm today (Tuesday, January 11) and 12pm tomorrow.

The Met Office says to expect:

Slower journey times with delays to bus and train services possible

There is a chance of delays or cancellations to flights

The Met Office says on its website: " Fog patches are expected to form during Tuesday night, becoming dense and freezing in places by dawn on Wednesday, particularly in river valleys with visibility less than 100 metres at times.

"Fog will thin slowly later Wednesday morning, although a few patches may persist into the afternoon over the south-west Midlands."

Essex Highways has urged motorists to take care if driving in the next 12 hours.

It tweeted: "MetOffice warning for fog, likely across much of Essex overnight and into Wednesday.

"Please drive carefully and look out for other road users.

"Our gritters will be out as roads might be icy.

"Fog and frost; a dangerous combination."

The forecast for Essex for the rest of the week suggests it will be largely dry, with hspells of sunshine on Wednesday and Thursday.

Temperatures will remain in single digits throughout, and may drop below freezing overnight.