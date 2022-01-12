HERITAGE popstars who were originally part of the 1980s quartet Bucks Fizz are set to perform at a long-running seaside arts venue.
Cheryl Baker, Mike Nolan, and Jay Aston, now of the spin-off band The Fizz, will take to the stage of the West Cliff Theatre, in Tower Road, Clacton, next month.
The evening of entertainment, entitled Up Close and Personal, will see the band some sing their biggest hits, including Making Your Mind Up and Land of Make Believe.
The event will also give audiences members the chance to find out intriguing anecdotes of information, such as why the band can no longer be called Bucks Fizz.
This will take the form of a question and answer session with guests being allowed to ask the successful pop group anything.
The peak-behind-the-curtain concert will also touch on when they won the Eurovision Song Contest in 1981 and whose idea it was for the group to rip-off their skirts.
The Fizz’s Up Close and Personal show, which promises to be an evening of music, laughter and nostalgia, is scheduled to take place on February 6 from 7.30pm.
Tickets cost £26 including a £1 booking fee and can be purchased by visiting westcliffclacton.co.uk or calling the box office on 01553 764864.
