A COMEDIAN who won a television competition will perform his latest side-splitting show at a historic town centre venue later this year.
Lost Voice Guy, also known as Lee Ridley, was crowned the winner of Britain’s Got Talent back in 2018 after impressive both judges and the viewing public.
Since then he has enjoyed success with a huge sell-out UK tour and featured on a plethora of shows, including Live At The Apollo and the Last Leg.
He even manage to crack a few laughs out of royalty when he to the stage as part of the legendary and prestigious Royal Variety Performance.
Lost Voice Guy, who is unable to speak due to a disability, is now set to perform his newest stand-up routine, Cerebral Lolsy at Colchester Arts Centre.
During his show he will poke fun at his life living as a disabled person in a post-apocalyptic world and the fame and fortune afforded to him since his BGT victory.
The joke-telling funny-man will perform in Colchester on April 15 from 8pm and tickets cost £16 or £14 concessions from colchesterartscentre.com.
This show was rescheduled from April 13 2021, so all original tickets will remain valid, but refunds can be applied for by emailing ticketing@colchesterartscentre.com.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment