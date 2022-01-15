This month Jaywick was again ranked among the worst places to live in the UK. 

The village has been ranked eighth in the annual poll by satirical website iLiveHere.com, where the opinions of over 110,000 people were considered.

It was the second year running that it ended up in eighth place. 

Jaywick’s Brooklands was officially listed as the most deprived area in the country for the third time running in 2020.

But ward councillor Dan Casey said people like living in Jaywick.

“There’s more to Jaywick that simply statistics - and people love living here,” he said.

