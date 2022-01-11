AN inspiring young girl who has been fighting a rare and aggressive form of cancer since she was a baby has finally been given the all-clear.

Breya Ward, who is seven-years-old and lives in Colchester with proud mum Holly Robinson, 33, was diagnosed with Stage 4 neuroblastoma aged 18-months-old.

Her family, including father Ollie, and the wider community, subsequently came together to raise £250,000 in order for her to have specialist treatment in America.

Three years ago Breya went into remission but due to the severity of the cancer she had fought she was still only given a 30 per cent chance of survival by doctors.

Resilient and brave Breya, however, is now looking forward to living the rest of her life with her adoring mum after finally being given the all-clear last week.

Holly said: “I have now finally allowed myself to be overwhelmed with emotions about the fact Breya is going to live a long and happy life.

“As a mother, and a family, what we went through was unexplainable, but looking back it has made me grow a lot as a person.

“Breya has proven to me literally anything is possible when you put your mind to it - I believe positive thinking plays a huge part in all recovery.

“She is doing amazingly now and although she has some physical limitations her mental recovery has been amazing.

“She just has the normal life of any seven-year-old now and an amazing positive outlook in life, she inspires me every day.”

Last November Holly launched The Hormone Hub alongside best friend of 16 years Rachael Anderson, 32, who is a qualified therapist.

The business sees the pair run group therapy sessions and conduct sexual empowerment work, but they are now launching weekly mindfulness classes.

Holly is also now offering free pain management clinical hypnotherapy to children currently fighting cancer to help them combat the impacts of chemotherapy.

The life coach and clinical hypnotherapist says she was inspired to launch the stress-relieving initiatives after regularly exploring destressing methods with Breya.

“I do meditation and yoga with Breya most days and it’s had a huge impact on her recovery and is one of the reasons why I am so passionate about it,” added Holly.

“Our class provides a space to explore mindfulness practices such as meditation, gain a new perspective on stressful situations and reduce negative emotions.

“We are aware many people can’t afford conventional therapy, so we are hoping this will make a difference to the community and we are offering a free initial session.

“We hope it will get lots of the community connecting and engaging in some positive practices to help improve mental health in Colchester.”

To find out more information contact thehormonehub@outlook.com.