PATIENTS, carers and frontline workers are being asked to suggest the improvements they would like to see implemented within a health group.

The East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Colchester Hospital, is looking to identify its nine ‘quality priorities’ for this year.

The public is being asked to share their views on what they feel are the most important key areas which need to be improved across the organisation.

The feedback will be used to draw up a strategy highlighting how the trust intends to deliver safe and effective patient care.

These suggestions, which can be made by completing a questionnaire, will then be taken forward and given extra focus and attention.

Giles Thorpe, chief nurse at the trust, said: “We are committed to providing the best possible experience for all of our patients.

“We are asking our patients, their families, the public and our staff and stakeholders to help us decide our priorities so make sure we are focusing on what is important.

“I would like as many people as possible to complete our short questionnaire - your input will make a real difference and we look forward to hearing from you.”

The questionnaire runs until January 24 and is available at smartsurvey.co.uk/s/AT4BU3.