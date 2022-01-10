TWO seals found stranded on beaches in Tendring in the space of three days have had to be rescued after being unable to make their way back to the sea.
The British Divers Marine Life Rescue team was called to both Frinton and Dovercourt in the last week after receiving reports of seal pups on the seafront.
One of the abandoned, aquatic mammals was found stuck between rocks in Frinton by a dog walker and a former coastguard crew member who aided in its recover.
The other was found a couple of days prior in Dovercourt.
Both creatures were subsequently transferred to the South East Essex Wildlife Centre for assessment and feeding.
The latest seal discoveries come shortly after two other pups were found in need of assistance on Frinton beach in the space of two weeks.
Neil Marples, who works for the British Divers Marine Life Rescue team, said: “If you find a seal on the beach, it may well just be resting.
“But if in any doubt please call BDMLR and a local medic will come and have a look.”
To find out more information or to report a stranded steal visit bdmlr.org.uk.
