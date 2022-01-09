AN elderly cyclist has tragically died following a village crash.
Essex Police were called to Fairstead Road, in Fairstead, Braintree, shortly before 10.30am today.
Officers attended the scene after receiving reports of an accident involving a car and two cyclists.
One of the cyclists, who was a man in his 60s, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene, while the other biker sustained injuries to his face.
The force has subsequently arrested a 65-year-old man from South Woodham Ferrers on suspicion of causing death by careless driving.
He currently remains in custody for questioning while officers continue to carry out their investigations.
A spokesman for Essex Police said: "If you saw what happened or have any dash cam footage we need you to contact us.
"If you have any information you can submit a report online at essex.police.uk or use the Live Chat button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm.
"Please quote incident 336 of 9 January.
"You can also call us on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."
