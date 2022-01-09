AN elderly cyclist has tragically died following a village crash.

Essex Police were called to Fairstead Road, in Fairstead, Braintree, shortly before 10.30am today.

Officers attended the scene after receiving reports of an accident involving a car and two cyclists.

One of the cyclists, who was a man in his 60s, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene, while the other biker sustained injuries to his face.

The force has subsequently arrested a 65-year-old man from South Woodham Ferrers on suspicion of causing death by careless driving.

He currently remains in custody for questioning while officers continue to carry out their investigations. 

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "If you saw what happened or have any dash cam footage we need you to contact us.

"If you have any information you can submit a report online at essex.police.uk or use the Live Chat button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm.

"Please quote incident 336 of 9 January.

"You can also call us on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."