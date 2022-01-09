ARMED police shutdown a one-way road in a coastal village as they carried out what eyewitnesses have described as a “scary” raid on a house.
Essex Police officers, kitted out with guns and protective equipment, were seen in the Meadow Way area of Jaywick at about 11.10am on Saturday.
The force’s specialist team conducted a search of a property and while other officers closed off the street to oncoming vehicles, resulting in standstill traffic.
A spokesman for Essex Police said: “Armed officers supporting local policing colleagues carried out a search of an address in Jaywick.
“No arrests were made and enquiries are ongoing.”
One eyewitness, who was heading into Jaywick at the time of the incident, said arriving at the scene was disconcerting.
Speaking anonymously she said: “We pulled down the road and I saw three armed police officers with guns and helmets and about five police cars.
“Another police car then came and blocked the road and then some other officers pulled up and really quickly jumped out their cars and rushed towards a house.
“There was lots of shouting and it was all very dramatic, and a little bit scary – I only went out to buy some curtains with my nan.”
