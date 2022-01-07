A POPULAR attraction is set to be saved from "indefinite closure" after up to £150,000 in funding has been approved.
A report to Maldon District Council had revealed the surface of the Splash Park in Promenade Park has deteriorated.
This is despite repairs being undertaken in 2020/21.
In recent inspections a consultant said the attraction needs resurfacing in full despite the works due to health and safety risks.
The report proposed a supplementary estimate for the cost of essential resurfacing work and for electrical work within the associated pump room, totalling up to £150,000.
It revealed without the investment in a new surface the Splash Park would be unable to operate during 2022/23 and would remain "closed indefinitely".
District councillors agreed at a meeting on Thursday to allow up to £150,000 be spent on resurfacing the Splash Park.
The importance of the Splash Park was noted in the meeting, as the report added it is used by residents and visitors from across Essex and further afield.
Conservative councillor Mark Durham agreed, adding: "It has been a terrific asset to us in the past."
According to the report, now the supplementary and revenue estimates are approved the works should begin in the spring.
