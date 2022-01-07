ROAD users have been warned of the “devastating consequences” of driving under the influence after hundreds of drink or drug drivers were arrested over Christmas.

Essex Police officers detained a total of 280 people between December 1 and January 2 who were suspected to have been driving with alcohol or drugs in their system.

Some of those arrests were made after drivers failed to provide a specimen, but, nonetheless, the roads policing team managed to conduct at least 1,216 breath tests.

Although the numbers may be stark, when compared to the 403 arrests made in December 2019 the numbers have fallen.

The number of people drink-driving, however, has slightly increased, from 138 this comparison to 118 in December 2020.

Inspector Matt Crow said: “Even one person drink or drug-driving on Essex roads is unacceptable and one person too many.

“While it looks as though our message is hitting home, I’m concerned the number of motorists arrested on suspicion of drink-driving is slightly up on the year before.

“Sadly, some people still think it is okay to endanger not only their own safety but that of the road-users and pedestrians.

“Driving under the influence affects your ability and reaction times which, in turn, can cause crashes, sometimes with fatal results.

“And the consequences can be devastating for everyone involved and their wider circle of family and friends.”

Motorists who are arrested and convicted of drink or drug-driving offences can, in the most serious cases, face a jail term, while others may lose their driving licence.

Inspector Crow is now hoping to reduce the number of people driving under the influence with a view of achieving zero road deaths and serious injuries by 2040.

He added: “Some motorists still don’t realise they can be over the drink-drive limit the day after a night out or even that there is a drug-driving limit.

“So, we continue to work with the Safer Essex Roads Partnership to raise awareness of this and also to educate people, young and old, about the consequences.”

To find out how you can help Essex Police with suspected drink or drug-drivers visit saferessexroads.org/extraeyes/extra-eyes-what-next.