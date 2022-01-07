AN acoustic singer-songwriter is set to perform at a historic town centre venue in support of his new album.

Benjamin Francis Leftwich, whose fourth record To Carry A Whale is an observation of life after alcohol addiction, is playing at Colchester Arts Centre.

His latest effort is the first LP he has written and recorded entirely sober, a state he has maintained since spending 28 days in rehab.

The 31-year-old, based in London and signed to record label Dirty Hit, is renowned for his indie folk ballads and his newest releases feature honest lyricism.

Since breaking onto the scene with his debut album Last Smoke Before the Snowstorm in 2011 Benjamin has been at the forefront of acoustic music.

But as he now admits, success is as much about personal respect as it is about the achievements you cannot really control.

He said: “I’m much happier than when I was trying to control the show or attach my value to all these other things like the sales or the radio play or the blue tick.

“That never works. My heart has always been in the songs. Now my head is in them as well.”

Benjamin Francis Leftwich’s show takes place on February 18 and tickets cost £16 from colchesterartscentre.com.