A NIGHT of live music is being held in support of a charity dedicated to educating venues on how to provide women with safe environments.
The Essex Medusa Project is curating an evening of entertainment filled with songs from the Mod, Ska, Northern Soul, and Trojan genres.
Taking place on March 5 from 7pm, the fundraiser is being held at The Highway Social Club, in Walsingham Road, Colchester.
The free entry event has been arranged in aid of the Essex Medusa Project and donations can be made on the night.
