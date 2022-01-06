Police officers have recovered a stolen van which was spotted travelling on the A12 last night.
Essex Police's operational support group (OSG) spotted the vehicle, a white Ford Transit van, shortly before 8.30pm last night.
When the units were placed behind the van, at Three Mile Hill travelling towards Chelmsford, the vehicle did not stop and made off.
The vehicle was eventually stopped, and the driver was arrested.
- Keep up to date with all the latest crime and court news with our dedicated Facebook page.
The van had been stolen from Chigwell.
A man has been arrested on suspicion of failing to stop, dangerous driving, theft of a motor vehicle, criminal damage, possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, possession of a Class B drug and a motoring offence.
OSG units also made six arrests of suspected high harm offenders yesterday.
The suspected offences relate to burglary, domestic violence, handling stolen goods, sexual and violent offences and racially aggravated malicious communications.
Chief Inspector Darren Deex, who leads OSG said: “The team has a hugely varied workload and the work carried out yesterday is a testament to that.
“We focus on offenders we believe causing the highest harm in our communities and we work 24 hours a day, seven days a week to do that.
“Our priority is to keep the people of Essex safe.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.