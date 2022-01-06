CAMPAIGNERS turned out to protest against a traditional New Year’s Day hunt in Maldon.

The Essex Farmers and Union Hunt’s annual event, which has been running for more than 15 years, draws crowds of spectators each year.

The hunt divides opinion with animal rights activists saying it is out of date and claim foxes are still in danger.

But supporters claim trail-hunting is no different than any other legal activity such as dog walking or mountain biking.

Jackie Cox, one of the organisers of the anti-hunt protest, said she expected tensions to be high at the event and they had liaised with Essex Police to ask them to be present.

She said: “Wildlife lovers are angry and the hunt supporters are becoming increasingly desperate.”

She also said organisers were concerned about health and safety at this year’s parade due to an alleged lack of roadblocks planned for the event.

She said about 30 activists attended the parade in protest.

The hunt parade through the High Street. Photo: Barry Mynard

But a hunt supporter said: “I know we all have our views on hunting, but many, like myself, feel it is one of the threads that help keep the countryside community together and a tradition I hope can carry on to the next generation.

“It brought a well-needed buzz to Maldon in these Covid times, and thanks to all at the Blue Boar for their hospitality.”

After the last New Year’s Day event was cancelled due to Covid, the union defended the tradition.

Under current law, it is illegal to hunt foxes with a pack of dogs.

But hunts can use dogs to simulate hunting, for example drag or trail hunting in which dogs and riders follow a scent.

A spokesman said: “There have been hundreds of days hunting taking place in Essex since the law regarding fox hunting was changed in February 2005.

“During this time there have been no convictions of people associated with our hunt, nor other registered packs of hounds in Essex, which proves that hunts are complying with the law.”

The union have been approached for comment on this year’s hunt.