EPISODES of a long-running soap featuring scenes which were shot at a Tendring holiday resort have finally hit television screens.

Last November Eastenders' Jessie Wallace, Steve McFadden, and Letitia Dean were spotted filming at Hutley's Caravan Park, in St Osyth.

The trio of actors play Kat Slater, Phil Mitchell, and Sharon Watts, who are some of the historic show's biggest characters.

Much to the delight of EastEnders fans in the area, the soap stars’ seaside scenes have now been aired, showing clips of the glorious seafront.

In the episodes, which were broadcast on Monday and Tuesday, Phil is seen in the caravan park’s Seaview Café with his son Raymond, who he has kidnapped.

They then move onto the Sailor Boy Amusements where Phil wins his son a cuddly dinosaur toy before hanging out on the beach.

In the following episode the pair are eventually tracked down by Kat and Sharon, who are filmed walking through the resort’s fleet of caravans.

Although the scenes were shot in St Osyth, in the show Phil is purported to be staying in nearby Clacton, but fans pleased to see the area on screen regardless.

Writing on Twitter, Craig Wakley said: “Seeing EastEnders at Clacton brought back memories of my summer holidays as a kid.”

