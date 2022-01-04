A HOTEL guest was found dead in his room by a cleaner just days before Christmas.

Essex Police and East of England Ambulance Service paramedics were called to the Bottle Kiln, in Kingsway, Harwich, at about 10.52am on Monday December 20.

The force had attended the scene after receiving reports that a man in his 50s, who was staying at the hospitality facility, had been found dead by a cleaner.

After the hotel manager was alerted to the discovery, they immediately contacted the emergency services before officers conducted an investigation.

Eddie Gershon, a spokesman for Wetherspoon, which runs the Bottle Kiln, said: “We can confirm a guest staying at The Bottle Kiln in Harwich was found dead in his room.

“He was found by a cleaner who alerted the pub manager and the police gave permission for the pub to remain open while they undertook their investigation.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to the relatives and friend of the deceased man and we will assist the police in any way possible.”

After finalising their findings, Essex Police concluded the man’s seemingly sudden death was not a criminal matter and his body now undergo an inquest.

A spokesman for Essex Police added: “His death is not being treated as suspicious and a file is being prepared for the coroner.”

Ivan Henderson, Tendring councillor for Harwich and Kingsway and leader of the Labour Group, has now sent his condolences to the man’s close relatives.

He said: “My heartfelt thoughts go out to the man’s family and friends at this really sad time and those members of staff who had to deal with that tragic situation.

“It is really horrible circumstances at anytime of the year to lose a friend and loved one but it does particularly have an impact during the Christmas period.

“At a time when families are all coming together and spending that special time together it must be even more tragic when something sad like this happens.”