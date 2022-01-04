Jaywick has once again been named as one of the worst places to live in England for 2022.
The village in Tendring ranked eighth in the annual poll by satirical website iLiveHere.com, where the opinions of over 110,000 people were considered.
In 2021 the village also came in that position, meaning it was the only location in the top 10 to remain there from last year.
It was described on the website as "Regularly topping the charts as England’s most deprived area, if you’ve never heard of it, it’s a shanty town built on the undercarriage of Clacton-on-sea, Essex that makes even the worst bits of Blackpool seem like paradise".
When Jaywick made the list in 2021 local Ward Councillor Dan Casey said he was "disgusted" when he saw the article.
Whilst the Brooklands area has issues with deprivation Casey discussed Jaywick's postive points such as its village and Tudor estate.
Its holiday camp and beach were also brought up as points of praise.
What were the 10 worst places to live in England?
1. Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire
2. Huddersfield, West Yorkshire
3. Luton, Bedfordshire
4. Liverpool, Merseyside
5. Peterborough, Cambridgeshire
6. Bolton, Greater Manchester
7. Corby, Northamptonshire
8. Jaywick, Essex
9. Slough, Berkshire
10. Bradford, West Yorkshire
