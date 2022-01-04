Prime Minister Boris Johnson will lead a Downing Street press conference this evening.

He will be joined by England’s chief medical officer Sir Chris Whitty and chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance.

The press confernece will take place at 5pm.

It comes as the NHS has seen a significant increase in admissions.

However the number of patients requiring ventilation support has not increased to the same extent, No 10 said.

Here is what Mr Johnson may talk about.

New restrictions

Downing Street acknowledged the NHS faced a “difficult time” but the current level of coronavirus restrictions in England was “the right course”.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “At the moment we don’t see any data to suggest that further restrictions would be the right approach, given we know it is important to strike the right balance between protecting lives and livelihoods.

“There are significant mitigations in place for our NHS to help them in what’s going to be a very challenging winter.”

The “public should be under no doubt” that it “will be a difficult time for our NHS”.

Hospitals

Chris Hopson, chief executive of NHS Providers, said at least “half a dozen” NHS hospitals have declared a critical incident as they try to respond to Covid.

However, the health leader said fears raised before Christmas of a huge rise in the number of seriously ill older people needing critical care and mechanical ventilation has not occurred yet.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “We keep a very close eye on NHS capacity, that’s something we track very closely.

“We know that admissions and occupancy are increasing significantly at the moment – we’re not seeing that same jump in beds requiring ventilation, which is pleasing, and almost certainly a function of both the nature of Omicron and our successful booster programme.

“But we keep an extremely close eye on NHS capacity at all times.”

Tests

No 10 has refused to rule out rationing Covid tests as it recognised there were periods during recent days when tests had become unavailable online.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman, asked whether the Government was preparing to ration tests, said: “We have one of the highest testing capacities in the world, certainly the highest in Europe.

“We would obviously need to keep under review, as prevalence is incredibly high, what the right approach might be and we continue to take advice on whether that is necessary."

Pressed on whether ministers were ruling out rationing tests, the spokesman replied: “Without seeking to predict the course of the epidemic and this current wave that we’re in, at the moment those who need tests can get them and there may be times during the day when tests are unavailable, but the advice is for people to check back throughout the day so they will be able to secure a slot when one becomes available.”

Vaccines

Downing Street said experts on the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation would be considering whether to expand the jabs programme to all primary-age school children as part of their work.

A low-dose version of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine will be offered to those aged five to 11 who are clinically vulnerable, or who are a household contact of someone who is immunosuppressed, but there are not currently plans for a wider rollout.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “Obviously this is something the JCVI would keep under constant review."

Downing Street said independent advisers were considering “early evidence” about the “waning” effectiveness of the booster vaccination when asked whether a fourth jab was being considered, following Israel’s decision to roll out more jabs.

Staff shotages

Whitehall departments are considering whether military aid might be required if staff absences soar due to coronavirus cases.

Downing Street said departments were considering whether military aid to the civil authorities (Maca) requests would be useful, but there was no blanket requirement to do so.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “All departments have been asked to look at how they would mitigate against large-scale absences across their relevant workforces, up to 25 per cent.

“In some circumstances that might require making a Maca request, a military aid request, in other circumstances it might not.

“There is no blanket requirement for military aid.”