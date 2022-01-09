A series of fairs are set to give brides-to-be and their families inspirational ideas for their wedding day.

Throughout January fairs are taking place across Essex for those planning their big day.

Here is a rundown of some you can visit.

Braxted Park

It takes place on Sunday, January 16, from 11am to 3pm at the country house.

County Wedding Events is putting on the event at Braxted Park.

It will have wedding suppliers such as florists, wedding cakes designers and live entertainment.

To register for the event visit www.countyweddingevents.com/.

Houchins Colchester Wedding show

It takes place on Sunday, January 16, from 11am to 3pm.

Entry is free and there will be a goody bag for all couples who are getting married.

Brides and grooms will be able to meet wedding suppliers at the venue.

Anyone wanting to attend should pre-register at https://www.mainweddingsandevents.co.uk/.

Prested Hall

This fair also takes place on Sunday, January 16, from 12pm to 4pm.

Entry is £1 and is donated to Essex Air Ambulance.

The show will have wedding supplies and specialists covering everything from jewellery to photographers to firework suppliers.

People will also be able to visit the hall and its grounds.

Layer Marney Tower

The fair takes place on January 23 from 11am to 3.30pm.

The event aims to give dream wedding ideas in beautiful venues across East Anglia.

Up to 30 exhibitors will be staging displays.

There are also many free prizes for visitors including beer, bridal bags and more.

Admission is £2 for adults and children get in for free.

For details, visit layermarneytower.co.uk or call 01787 269030.

Stoke by Nayland Hotel

The wedding show takes place on January 23 from 11am to 3pm and entry is free.

There will be a host of wedding supplies on site and goody bags for all couples getting married.

Anyone wanting to attend should pre-register at https://www.mainweddingsandevents.co.uk/.

Ye Olde Plough House, Bulphan

The wedding show takes place on January 23 from 11am to 4pm and entry is free.

Suppliers attending include those who sell bridal gowns, floristry, photography, wedding cakes and menswear.

No tickets or pre-registration is required.

Vaulty Manor

The wedding show takes place on January 23 from 11am to 3pm and entry is free.

There will be a host of wedding supplies on site and goody bags for all couples getting married.

Anyone wanting to attend should pre-register at https://www.mainweddingsandevents.co.uk/.

The Lion House, Chelmsford

The venue is hosting a wedding show on Saturday, January 29 from 11am to 3pm.

Entry is free and there will be goody bags for couples.

Anyone wanting to attend should pre-register at https://www.mainweddingsandevents.co.uk/.

Hylands Estate

The wedding show takes place on Sunday, January 30, from 11am to 3pm.

Entry is free.

There will be a host of wedding supplies on site and goody bags for all couples getting married.

Anyone wanting to attend should pre-register at https://www.mainweddingsandevents.co.uk/.