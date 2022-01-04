KATIE Price has vowed to see a therapist every week of her life following her drink-drive crash.

The former glamour model was handed a suspended sentence after crashing on the B2135 near Partridge Green in September.

The 43-year-old avoided jail by completing a stay at The Priory rehabilitation clinic.In an interview on Good Morning Britain, Katie said the events leading up to the crash were “really traumatic” and vowed to take steps to helping with her mental recovery.

“I’ve made the decision, finally, to see a therapist every week forever to deal with the traumatic events that led me up into that car,” she said.

“I feel ashamed about it. But it’s a new year and I’m still dealing with it all.

“I think people shouldn’t judge people. There are always reasons for reasons."

Katie Price with her son Harvey on Good Morning Britain

Katie was given a 16-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with 100 hours of unpaid work and 20 rehabilitation activity requirement sessions to be completed within the next 12 months.

She was also disqualified from driving for two years and ordered to pay £85 costs.

When discussing her mental state, Katie said she is “very good at hiding things”.

“It’s still been traumatic afterwards, so I’m not ready to talk about it yet,” she said. “But what I can say is, obviously I went to The Priory.

“There’s reasons why I got into that car and my mental state.”

She had already been banned from driving on six separate occasions before the most recent sentencing.

Price, who has five children from three former partners, said she hopes to marry current partner Carl Woods, an Essex reality tv star, this year and have more children.

“I absolutely hope so,” she said when asked about the prospect of a wedding.

“This is the year for me. Babies, marriage, I want it all. Like I’ve said before, I’ve definitely found the one with Carl and we will get married and it will be in England.

“It always will be in England because obviously the family (is) there and obviously my mum’s terminally ill.

“She can’t travel so I would never get married unless my mum was there as well.”

Katie also recently announced she will be releasing her eighth autobiography, which will include tales of her stay at The Priory.

She has previously released seven autobiography’s - Being Jordan, A Whole New World, Pushed to the Limit, You Only Live Once, Love, Lipstick and Lies and Reborn.

Her latest release Harvey and Me was published this year.

The book documented her life with her eldest son Harvey, who suffers from autism, blindness and genetic disorder Prader-Willi syndrome.