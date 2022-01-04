Flood alerts have been issued for the Essex coast today.
The alert, issued by Flood Information Service, covers the area from Clacton to St Peters Flat, including the Colne and Blackwater estuaries.
This covers Mersea and Brightlingsea too.
A second alert runs from the Essex coast from St Peters Flat to and including Shoeburyness and the Crouch and Roach estuaries.
This is for areas around the Maldon district including the Dengie.
Read more >> Essex headteacher warns remote learning likely as schools battle Covid
The alert said: "This message has been issued because some minor flooding to coastal roads and footpaths is likely between 10:45am and 2:45pm on Tuesday 4th January.
"Tides are expected to be higher than usual, due to the forecast weather conditions during spring tides.
"Clacton Promenade, Lee-over-Sands and Brightlingsea sea front may see some wave overtopping and spray.
"The Strood at Mersea Island, Coast Road and car parks on the front at West Mersea, and the Hythe and Promenade at Maldon may be flooded."
The alert added: "Take care on coastal roads and footpaths, and don't put yourself in unnecessary danger.
"We are monitoring the situation and will keep you updated of the flood risk."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.