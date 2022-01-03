A prisoner who absconded while on temporary release has been arrested in Essex.
Robbie Burton, also known as Paul Burton, was due to meet at a rendez-vous point in Ipswich on Friday December 10, but failed to turn up.
Initial enquiries failed to locate Burton, 46, who is serving a 5 year sentence for burglary and fraud offences.
Burton is serving his sentence at Hollesley Bay prison and had been allowed out on a temporary release licence.
Suffolk Police has now confirmed Burton was found in Southend on Christmas Eve and has been returned to the prison system.
Police have arrested a man who failed to return after being on temporary release licence from Hollesley Bay prison. Robbie Burton reported as missing on 10 Dec was arrested in Southend on 24 Dec. He's now returned to the prison system. Thank you for your help with the matter. pic.twitter.com/Ka70zMLb8D— Suffolk Police (@SuffolkPolice) January 2, 2022
