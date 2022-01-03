AN Essex council has been forced to cut back on rubbish collections due to ‘severe staff shortages’.

Chelmsford City Council axed some food and garden waste collections last week due to staffing problems.

It meant residents did not have food waste collected on December 29, 30 or 31.

Instead the waste will be collected on their next collection date.

Garden waste was also not collected on December 29 with normal collections resuming on January 11.

The council also said it was behind its normal schedule on collecting mixed paper/cardboard from flats.

A spokesman said: “This was a difficult decision for us to make but due to severe staff shortages caused by coronavirus isolating, illnesses and some annual holiday we had no choice.

“We are even struggling to secure temporary staff from agencies for the same reasons.

“Therefore, we have had to make some difficult decisions, taking into consideration waste and recycling processing issues as well. During this temporary period, food waste can be double bagged, and the excess put into the black bins.

“Please bear with us whilst we resolve these shortages which we hope will be short lived.

“The exception is garden waste, which was a decision made before the staff shortages started.

“We decided to suspend this service so we can focus on recycling collections, which increase a lot during the festive period.”

The spokesman added: “We're working hard to catch up as fast as we can.

“Thank you for your co-operation during this busy time for our recycling and waste collection crews.

“They really appreciate the Christmas messages some of you have left for them. Sorry for any inconvenience caused.”

