A CLASSIC car restoration firm is offering a £1,000 reward after a trailer was stolen from a workshop.

Lee Scott, who runs Lee Scott Classic Cars, was left angry after thieves targeted his workshop at The Barns, in Frating Abbey Farm Road, Thorrington.

The callous crooks targeted the firm, which has been running for 25 years, during the Christmas break.

Mr Scott said: “The trailer was padlocked and was hidden in a barn.

“We’re not sure when it was taken, but on Thursday one of the lads went down and noticed it was missing.

“The thieves had cut the chain with bolt-croppers. They must have known it was there.

“It had a hitchlock, so they couldn’t tow it.

Read more:

“They must have strapped it on a vehicle, so they wouldn’t have wanted to go far with it like that.

“I am a classic car restorer and although it’s probably worth only £1,500, I need it as we use it every day for my business.

“We need it to collect and deliver cars and the theft has brought that part of the business to a halt.

“It’s a distinctive trailer and it has my own markings stamped into it all over, so it’s easily recognised.”

The Brian James trailer has four new wheels and tyres, but had a wheel arch missing and is very noisy when being moved.

“I have had the trailer as as long as I have been in business,” added Mr Scott.

“So, if they try to sell it, many people will know that it is mine.

“Even if they try to clean it up or strip it down, I will know each one of the parts.

“These thieves are just lazy scum.

“I have worked hard for 25 years for everything that I have got, and I can’t stomach that these people just want to help themselves because they don’t want to do an honest day’s work.”

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call Mr Scott on 07813 662332 or Essex Police on 101 quoting crime reference number 42/303340/21.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.