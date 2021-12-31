Police have appealed for help to trace a man who failed to return to prison after being allowed out on temporary release.
Robbie Burton, also known as Paul Burton, was due to meet at a rendez-vous point in Ipswich on Friday December 10, but failed to turn up.
Initial enquiries have failed to locate Burton, 46, who is serving a 5 year sentence for burglary and fraud offences.
Burton is serving his sentence at Hollesley Bay prison and had been allowed out on a temporary release licence.
He is described as white, medium build, clean shaven with brown hair. He has a tattoo of a swallow on his neck.
He has connections to the Essex area.
Members of the public should not approach him.
Anyone who believes they have seen Robbie Burton or who has any information regarding his whereabouts, should contact Suffolk Police on 101 quoting CAD reference 387 of December 10.
