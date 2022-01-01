SOME of Essex’s unsung heroes have been recognised with some of the country’s highest honours in 2021's New Year's Honours list.
Here is the full list:
Order of British Empire (OBE)
- Robert Chad McCracken MBE. Performance Director, British Amateur Boxing Association. For services to Boxing. (Brentwood, Essex)
- Joy Michelle Brown. Lately Senior District Crown Prosecutor, East of England, Crown Prosecution Service. For services to Law and Order. (Chelmsford, Essex)
- Obumneke Ndudirim Ekeke. For services to Computing and Artificial Intelligence Education, and to Championing Diversity and Inclusion in the Technology Sector. (Chelmsford, Essex)
- Dr Andre Jan Imich. Special Educational Needs and Disabilities Professional Advisor, Department for Education. For services to Children and Young People. (Leigh-on-Sea, Essex)
- Matthew Leon Jones. Executive Principal, ARK Globe Academy, London. For services to Education. (South Woodham Ferrers, Essex)
- Keith Andrew Meade. Assistant Head, Physical Security Policy, Ministry of Defence. For services to Defence and to Diversity. (Harlow, Essex)
- Max Antony Whitlock MBE. For services to Gymnastics. (Bulphan, Essex)
Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)
- Ashley Banjo. For services to Dance. (Essex)
- Dennis Morris Barnett. For services to Vulnerable People in Essex. (Colchester, Essex)
- Sushma Bhanot. For services to Wellbeing and the community in Chigwell, Essex, particularly during Covid-19. (Chigwell, Essex)
- John Frederick Leonard Caiger. Cadet Executive Officer, Essex Army Cadet Force. For services to Young People in Essex. (Colchester, Essex)
- Brian Chenier. Support Officer, Prosthetics, Blesma. For services to Disabled Veterans. (Colchester, Essex)
- James Mackie JP. Chair, Lifeboat Management Group, Southend-on-Sea Lifeboat Station. For services to the RNLI and to Charity. (Southend-on-Sea, Essex)
- Roger Colin McFarland. For services to the community in Chelmsford, Essex. (Chelmsford, Essex)
- Valerie Metcalfe. Lately Councillor, Essex County Council. For Political and Public Service. (Loughton, Essex)
- Nicholas George Rouse. For services to the community in Ridgewell, Essex. (Halstead, Essex)
- Mitesh Puspakkant Sheth. Chief Executive Officer, Redington. For services to Diversity and Inclusion in the Financial Services Sector. (Loughton, Essex)
- Jaco-Albert Van Gass. For services to Cycling.
- Bethany Shriever. For services to Bicycle Motocross Racing.
Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)
- Julia Evelyn Baxter. Personal Secretary to Commander, 16 Air Assault Brigade. For services to the Army and the community in Colchester, Essex. (Colchester, Essex)
- Jayne Beverley Chapman. Councillor, Tendring District Council. For services to the community in Brightlingsea, Essex particularly during Covid-19. (Brightlingsea, Essex)
- Linda May Dutaut. For services to the community in Maldon, Essex, particularly during Covid-19. (Maldon, Essex)
- Michael George King. For services to the Ethiopia Hope charity. (Southminster, Essex)
- Sharon Marie McLaughlin. Business Support Manager, Community and Children’s Services Department, City of London Corporation. For services to the community in the City of London. (Chelmsford, Essex)
- Florence Osborne. For services to Vulnerable People and the community in Harwich, Essex particularly during Covid-19. (Harwich, Essex)
- Martin Graham Palmer. Manager, Children’s Burns Club, Broomfield Hospital, Chelmsford. For voluntary and charitable services to Injured Children and their Families. (Billericay, Essex)
- Reverend Donald Edgar Smith. For services to the community in Frinton-on-Sea, Essex, particularly during Covid-19. (Frinton on Sea, Essex)
- Ralph Charles Springett. For services to the community in Maldon, Essex particularly during Covid-19. (Maldon, Essex)
- Laura Amy Thurlow. Chief Executive, Community Foundation for Surrey. For services to the community in Surrey, particularly during Covid-19. (Leigh-on-Sea, Essex)
- Anne Katherine Wilson. For services to the community in Great Leighs, Essex. (Chelmsford, Essex)
- Dawn Marie Wood. Marine Constable, Essex Police. For services to Marine Policing and to Conservation. (Burnham on Crouch, Essex)
Queen's Police Medal (QPM)
- Ben-Julian Harrington. Chief Constable, Essex Police. (Essex)
- Daniel Stoten. Detective Chief Inspector, Essex Police. (Essex)
