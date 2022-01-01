THE new chiefs at Essex Fire and Rescue say they want to make it one of the best services in the country.

Rick Hylton formally takes over the top job as chief fire officer and chief exec today.

Moira Bruin will be his second in command.

Mr Hylton takes over from Jo Turton who retired in December after more than three years in the post.

He joined the service as deputy chief fire officer in 2019 and has been acting chief fire officer since September.

Mr Hylton, who first became a firefighter in Cambridgeshire in 1997, said he was "exceptionally proud" to be given the opportunity to lead a "great organisation".

“It is our role to make sure all of our colleagues flourish and provide the best possible service to the people of Essex.

“Our ambition is to be one of the best fire and rescue services in the country – it is what our communities deserve, and it is an ambition that I believe is achievable.”

Ms Bruin joined the Essex brigade in 2012 after 18 years at Lothian and Borders Fire and Rescue, and was assistant chief fire officer - director of operations.

In Scotland she held group commander roles in public safety and with the Scottish Government.

She said: “It is an immense honour to be deputy chief fire officer and I can’t wait to get started.

“I’m extremely proud to work with more than 1,400 exceptional colleagues. I am looking forward to listening to what they have to say and together keeping our residents and businesses safe and sound.”

Essex police and fire commissioner Roger Hirst thanked Mrs Turton for her leadership, adding: "The service has a bright future and both Rick and Moira are excellent, respected leaders with already proven track records.

“We’ll be working together to deliver my fire and rescue plan for Essex and realise our vision that safe and secure communities are the bedrock on which we build success and wellbeing for all.”