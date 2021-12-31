HOSPITAL bosses have launched an investigation after a picture was posted to social media of unmasked staff making light of the fact one of them later tested positive for Covid.

An image was posted to Facebook showing staff huddled together inside Basildon Hospital, with a caption stating one of them “tested positive for Covid”

and “laugh out loud” tagged on the end.

The Echo understands it was posted in a Facebook group for emergency workers on Christmas Day but has since been removed.

The picture showed 23 members of staff huddled tightly together with only a few wearing masks properly.

The caption read: “Christmas night from Basildon, Essex, UK. By the way the second left standing dude turned out to be positive for Covid, lol.”

Hospital bosses vowed to investigate and said this is “unacceptable practice.”

A spokesperson for Mid and South Essex NHS Foundation Trust said: “This is clearly unacceptable practice and not the standard we set for our staff. Everyone in our hospitals should follow infection control guidelines at all times. An investigation is being carried out and senior clinicians have reminded staff of their responsibilities.

“As there has been a breach, all staff members have been screened in line with infection control guidelines.”

Councillors also raised concerns.

Kerry Smith, Independent councillor for Nethermayne said: “I am stunned that health workers have done this and would not be wearing a mask.

“A lot of hospital workers live in my ward and are often talking about making mask wearing mandatory in supermarkets. If this is the case they will be in big trouble.

“I cannot see why they would do it and if it’s true they will be in big trouble. I think it’s good the hospital is investigating and we will see what happens.”

He added: “It’s a kick in the teeth for those who lost loves one to Covid, families fighting the virus and those waiting for other important appointments”.

One resident who contacted the Echo said: “The post has since been removed due to the uproar with rest of the medical community.

“It was posted on Saturday.

He wrote it was Basildon himself and although I can say for definite, the scrub tops look like they say that too.”