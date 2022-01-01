Drink drivers appear in lower courts every week.
The offence normally attracts a compulsory driving ban and usually results in a hefty fine.
These are some of the drink drivers from Essex to appear in magistrates' courts across the country in December.
Matthew Gilbert, 40, of Alexandra Road, Southend, admitted drink driving in Cradley Health on November 1.
He was found to have 141 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.
At Dudley Magistrates’ Court this month he was handed a 12 week prison sentence suspended for 12 months.
Magistrates also ordered that he obstain from alcohol for 100 days.
He must pay a victim services fund of £128 and costs of £135.
Gilbert was also banned from driving for 32 months.
Anthony Iwere, 35, of Mariskals, Basildon, admitted drink driving in Double Tree Hilton on November 21.
The court heard he was found to have 46 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.
The legal limit is 35.
At Thames Magistrates’ Court this month he was handed ten penalty points, fined £230 and ordered to pay a victim services charge of £34 and £85 costs.
Linton Ndlovu, 33, of Bucklebury Heath, Chelmsford, admitted drink driving on the M1 in Leeds on February 28.
The court heard he had 87 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.
At Leeds Magistrates’’ Court this month he was banned from the roads for 22 months and fined £400.
He must also pay a £40 victim services charge and £85 costs.
Lawrence Skilton, 24, of Broomfield Road, Chelmsford, admitted drink driving in Peterborough on December 4.
He was found to have 69 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.
At Peterborough Court House he was banned from driving for 20 months and fined £500.
He must also pay a £50 victim services fund and £85 costs.
