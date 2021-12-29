A POST-CHRISTMAS recycling and cancer support initiative is giving communities something to do with their festive tubs.

Pub retailer and brewer Greene King is holding its ‘Tub 2 Pub’ campaign, aimed at everyone who bought or received tubs of sweets at Christmas.

From January 1-31, any Greene King pub, hotel, or restaurant will take confectionery, biscuit, or cracker tubs, providing they have the 5/PP plastic logo.

All the tubs are then collected and taken to a plastic reprocessing centre where they’re shredded, before being sold onto plastic manufacturers to use in place of virgin plastics.

All money raised from the sale of ‘Tub 2 Pub’ plastics will be given directly to Macmillan Cancer Support.

They said: “Tens of millions of tubs such as these are sold in the UK every year.

“I know they can often be used for storing baking goodies or leftovers, but we often end up with too many to keep.

“We would all rather do without these tubs I’m sure but it’s inevitable they are gifted or sometimes needed for festivities and it’s reassuring to know that they can go in to be repurposed in other ways, without finding their way into landfill or our oceans.”

Here are the places you can drop your tubs off at locations and surrounding areas across Essex.

COLCHESTER

-Rose & Crown, The Quay, Wivenhoe

-Rovers Tye, Ipswich Road, Colchester

-Camulodunum, High Street, Colchester

-Kings Arms, Crouch Street, Colchester

-White Hart, Market End, Coggeshall

BRAINTREE

-The Bull, Market Place, Braintree

-White Hart Hotel, Bocking End, Braintree

-Orange Tree, Cressing Road, Braintree

-Green Dragon, Upper London Road, Youngs End

-Bull Hotel, Bridge Street, Halstead

-Duke of Wellington, The Street, Hatfield Peverel

CHELMSFORD

-Moulsham Inn, Waterson Vale, Chelmsford

-The Gardeners, Forsythia Close, Chelmsford

-The Flyer, Dickens Place, Chelmsford

-Town Crier, Chandlers Way, South Woodham Ferrers

BASILDON

-The Crane, Denys Drive, Basildon

-Noak Bridge, Wash Road, Laindon

-Dick Turpin, Arterial Road, Wickford

-Downham Arms, London Road, Wickford

-Zack Willsher, Church Road, Benfleet

-Hoy & Helmet, High Street, Benfleet

-Inn on the Green, The Green, Stanford-Le-Hope

-Inn on the Green, Mountnessing Road, Billericay

-The Swan, High Street, Brentwood

SOUTHEND

-Guildford, Sutton Road, Southend

-Old Walnut Tree, Southchurch Boulevard, Southend

-The Rose Inn, Wakering Road, Great Wakering

-Ye Old Smack, High Street, Leigh-on-Sea

-Cock Inn, Hall Road, Rochford

-Paul Pry, High Road, Rayleigh