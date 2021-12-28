We said goodbye to a number of people in the pubic eye in 2021, including actors, musicians and royalty.

Here are a selection of some of the famous faces we lost this year.

Prince Philip

A statement from Buckingham Place confirmed the Duke of Edinburgh’s death at the age of 99 on Friday, April 9.

A statement on behalf on the Queen read: "It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

"His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.

"The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss."

Sean Lock

Beloved comedian Sean Lock died of cancer at the age of 58 in August.

Lock appeared in a number of Channel 4 shows including 8 Out Of 10 Cats and its spin-off, 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown, as well as TV Heaven, Telly Hell.

Jon Richardson, who was a team captain alongside Lock on Channel 4’s 8 Out Of 10 Cats and 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown, paid tribute to the 15 Storeys High star.

Richardson tweeted: “I idolised Sean as a comic long before I became a comedian myself and ten years working alongside him didn’t diminish that in the least. An incredible comic brain and a truly unique voice.”

In a second tweet, he wrote: “I’m devastated for his family today and sad for comedy that we have lost one of the very best. Undisputed, undefeated, carrot in a box champion. I will miss him.”

Sarah Harding

Girls Aloud star Sarah Harding died at the age of 39 in September after suffering from cancer.

The singer revealed last August that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer, which had spread to other parts of her body.

Her mother Marie announced the death on Instagram and described her “beautiful” daughter as “a bright shining star”.

In a post on Instagram, Girls Aloud bandmate Cheryl wrote: “Although we knew this day would arrive I am somehow still feeling at a loss for words that our stunning, unique, crazy, quirky, kind and soft-hearted girl has departed.

“Sarah Nicole Harding forever in our hearts”.

Helen McCrory

Peaky Blinders and Harry Potter actress Helen McCrory died aged 52 in April.

Her husband, the actor Damian Lewis, announced her death in a statement on Twitter.

He wrote: “I’m heartbroken to announce that after an heroic battle with cancer, the beautiful and mighty woman that is Helen McCrory has died peacefully at home, surrounded by a wave of love from friends and family.

“She died as she lived. Fearlessly. God we love her and know how lucky we are to have had her in our lives. She blazed so brightly. Go now, Little One, into the air, and thank you.”

Charlie Watts

The Rolling Stones’ drummer, Charlie Watts died in August at the age of 80.

A statement from his publicist said: “It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of our beloved Charlie Watts. He passed away peacefully in a London hospital earlier today surrounded by his family.

“Charlie was a cherished husband, father and grandfather and also as a member of The Rolling Stones one of the greatest drummers of his generation.”

Sir Mick shared a picture of Watts smiling while behind a drumkit following his death.

He did not add a caption.

Paul Ritter

Friday Night Dinner and Chernobyl actor Paul Ritter died at the age of 54 in April.

The “fiercely intelligent, kind and very funny” TV star had been suffering from a brain tumour.

Actor Stephen Mangan said he was “trying to find a way to talk about Paul Ritter and struggling.

“My friend since we were students together”.

“So much talent and it shone from him even as a teenager,” Mangan tweeted.

Larry King

In January, veteran US talk show host Larry King died at the age of 87.

Over the years King interviewed some of the biggest names across the globe including former American president Bill Clinton, singer Frank Sinatra and also The Beatles’ Sir Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr.

After his show relocated from Washington DC to Los Angeles, he made headlines with his interviews with people such as Paris Hilton, after she was released from jail.

Dustin Diamond

Saved By The Bell actor Dustin Diamond died aged 44 three weeks after being diagnosed with cancer in February.

Diamond was best knock for playing Screech in Saved by the Bell from 1989-1993.

Mario Lopez, who played AC Slater, shared a picture of the pair together and said: “Dustin, you will be missed my man. The fragility of this life is something never to be taken for granted. Prayers for your family will continue on…”

Mark-Paul Gosselaar played Zack Morris, and said he was “deeply saddened” by Diamond’s death, describing him as “a true comedic genius”.

Michael K Williams

The Wire star, who played Omar Little in HBO’s acclaimed drama, was found dead at the age of 54 in September.

Tributes were paid to Michael K Williams at the Emmy awards just weeks after his death.

He was nominated for the outstanding supporting actor in a drama series for his role on Lovecraft Country at the Emmys on Sunday night.

While he did not win the gong, losing to The Crown’s Tobias Menzies, presenter Kerry Washington paid a moving tribute to the star as the prize was handed out.

She said: “Michael was – so crazy to say ‘was’ – a brilliantly talented actor and a generous human being who has left us far too soon.

“Michael, your excellence and artistry will endure. We love you.”

Gogglebox stars

Gogglebox lost three of its beloved stars this year.

Pete McGarry, 71, passed away in June, while the show lost Andy Michael, 61, and Mary Cook, 92 in August.

The show returned for Series 18 in the autumn, without the Michael’s, Pete’s wife Linda, or Mary’s friend Marina Wingrove.