A man has been arrested after a hidden camera allegedly caught a man stabbing a fox with a pitchfork.

The footage shows the incident on December 4 in Coggeshall.

Campaigners North London Hunt Sabs say they filmed the man trapping and torturing a fox with a pitchfork.

Lee Moon, spokesperson for the Hunt Saboteurs Association, said: "This is some of the worst abuse we have ever witnessed by hunters and the wanton cruelty is hard to fathom.

"Whilst most people who watch the video will be horrified, the calm and methodical manner in which the two individuals go about catching and torturing this poor fox show how commonplace their actions are."

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We arrested a 48-year-old man from the Bures area after receiving reports of animal cruelty.

"He was arrested on Thursday 23 December on suspicion of offences under the Hunting Act 2004, the Animal Welfare Act 2006 and the Wild Mammal Protection Act 1996.

"He has since been released under investigation. An incident is believed to have taken place on December 4 in Coggeshall.

"It was reported to us on Sunday 19 December and officers from our Rural Engagement Team launched an investigation, leading to the arrest. Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call 101, citing reference 42/296167."