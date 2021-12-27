AS 2021 comes to an end, many of our readers may already be making plans for the new year.

These plans usually include holidays.

Despite a number of countries introducing travel restrictions amid rising Covid cases, you may be looking to book a staycation instead.

Whatever your plans are for 2022, now may be the best time to start planning how to maximise your annual leave next year.

The best way to do that could be by booking it around bank holidays.

2022 Bank Holiday dates:

Friday, April 15 - Good Friday

Monday, April 18 - Easter Monday

Monday, May 2 - Early May bank holiday

Thursday, June 2 - Spring bank holiday

Friday, June 3 - Platinum Jubilee bank holiday Monday, August 29 - Summer bank holiday Monday, December 26 - Boxing Day Tuesday, December 27 - Christmas Day (substitute day)



How to maximise your time off:

You could get yourself a ten-day break in April by booking four days off between April 15 and April 24.

In June you can enjoy a nine-day trip by taking five days off after the four-day bank holiday weekend if you book June 6 to 10 off.

Likewise another nine-day break could be on the cards if you book four days off between August 27 and September 4.

During the festive period you can treat yourself to a ten-day holiday by booking just three days off between December 24 to January 2.

Just make sure to book it off soon, before your colleagues do.