A HEARTBROKEN mother says she'll never forget the sounds of a sobbing boy aged two found lost in the street.

The good Samaritan discovered the child alone in Gladwyns, Laindon on Tuesday.

Claire Graves, 35, from Basildon said she can still feel his tight grip around her neck after she saved his life.

She said: "I was driving past and suddenly jumped from the moving car when I saw him.

"It was just the mummy instinct in me. He was crying and his feet were freezing. He was in a onesie with just socks on.

"I don't think I will ever forget the sounds of him crying - it will stay in my memory forever.

"At first he was trying to get away but when he realised I was helping he held onto me so tight.

"He just wanted his mum and it's heartbreaking. He should be excited for Christmas not have all this going on."

Two people are being questioned in connection with child cruelty after a woman found a young boy, aged two years old, in the street " soaking wet cold and traumatised."

She posted about the incident and said the child was almost hit by a car in the road.

Officers say the child is with a "partner organisation."

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We were called at around 9.47am on Tuesday 21 December to an incident in Basildon. A member of the public discovered an unaccompanied young child, aged two, at Gladwyns.

"The child was uninjured and enquiries established who the child was.He is now in the care of a partner organisation.

"Specialist officers from Public Protection Unit are leading the investigation.

"A 39-year-old man and a 44-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of child cruelty (neglect). They have been released on bail until January 10."