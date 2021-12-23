Two people are being questioned in connection with child cruelty after a woman found a young boy, aged two years old, in the street " soaking wet cold and traumatised."
The good Samaritan discovered the child alone in Gladwyns, Laindon on Tuesday.
She posted about the incident and said the child was almost hit by a car in the road.
Officers say the child is with a "partner organisation."
A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We were called at around 9.47am on Tuesday 21 December to an incident in Basildon. A member of the public discovered an unaccompanied young child, aged two, at Gladwyns.
"The child was uninjured and enquiries established who the child was.He is now in the care of a partner organisation.
"Specialist officers from Public Protection Unit are leading the investigation.
"A 39-year-old man and a 44-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of child cruelty (neglect). They have been released on bail until January 10."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.