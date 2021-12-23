THE plug has been pulled on two festive events just days before they were due to go ahead as a result of positive coronavirus results.
St Peter’s Church’s Christmas Eve Carol Service and both performances of Colchester Arts Centre’s A Christmas Carol by Candlelight have been cancelled.
It is understood the church’s vicar, Mark Wallace, and the popular venue’s director, Anthony Roberts, are currently self-isolating after testing positive for Covid-19.
The church’s 10am Christmas Day Communion and 10.30am Boxing Day Service, however, are still currently due to go ahead as planned.
In an apologetic letter Rev Wallace said: “Although we have been able to arrange cover for most of services, we haven't been able to so for the Christmas Eve Service.
“Please accept our apologies.”
A spokeswoman for Colchester Arts Centre said staff were gutted to have to cancel their shows, scheduled to take place on the two days before Christmas.
She said: “We were very much looking forward to both the live performance and to hosting another livestream, as it is always so popular, but Covid had other plans.
“If you have tickets for either performance you will receive an email from us letting you know how you can get a refund or credit note.”
