AN inspiring young boy whose family were told may not reach his 10th birthday was thrown the greatest Christmas party he could have ever imagined.

Colchester’s Anti-Loo Roll Brigade organised a memorable and celebratory festive bash on Monday night on behalf of seven-year-old Samuel.

Samuel, who was born in April 2014, battles a ventricular septal defect, pulmonary stenosis, hypoplastic right heart syndrome and hypoventricula left heart syndrome.

The party was arranged after his parents Vicki Gibson, 33, and Richard Bethell, 48, had been informed by a doctor they might soon have to prepare for the worst.

They have since set about making what could be Samuel’s final years the best they can be and the defiant fighter has outlined a list of things he would like to do.

After learning of Samuel’s story, the Anti-Loo Roll Brigade’s team of volunteers set about throwing him the best ever Christmas party - and it didn’t disappoint.

Held at The Warren Estate, in Woodham Walter, Maldon, the bash boasted real reindeers, Santa Claus and a grotto, and candy floss and popcorn machines.

There was also a magic show, a disco, circus performers, elves, superheroes, a procession of cool cars, presents, sweets and cake and a photobooth.

Rounding off the speculator evening, a sensational fireworks display soared into the sky, much to the delight of Samuel, who even got to set off the rockets.

Speaking about the party mum Vicki said: “The whole night was magical and full of surprises and no words can describe this party.

“Every time you turned around there was something new to see, be it a dinosaur, a superhero, real reindeer or the Grinch.

“I can't tell you the best part of the party, as there was so much, but if I had to pick it would be when Michael J Fitch the magician made Samuel float in the air.

“The rodeo reindeer was a massive hit with the children you could hear them all laughing from the next room and Samuel said it was the best part.

“I would like to thank Peter Dutch from the Anti-Loo Roll Brigade and everyone from Island Inflatables and Chrisy the DJ for donating his time.”

Organiser Peter Dutch added: "After seeing Samuel's wish list in the Gazette we knew that with the help of our great community in the ALB we could help achieve Samuel's best Christmas party.

"The party was incredible and it was good to give back to a wonderful local family who have given so much to help other people through some of our campaigns throughout the last nearly two years."

PICTURES: STEVE BRADING