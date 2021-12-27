BRITS will be given a four-day weekend in 2022 to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The May Bank Holiday weekend is being moved to Thursday, June 2, and there will be an additional Bank Holiday on Friday, June 3, to celebrate her Majesty hitting the milestone.

Queen Elizabeth II will be the first British monarch to have reigned for seven decades.

The nation will come together to mark the occasion of 70 years on the throne and will be given an extra day off work to take part in a “blockbuster” four-day weekend of celebrations.

A spectacular equestrian display showcasing horses from across the globe is among the list of events lined up for the celebrations.

Called A Gallop Through History, the event will be a “personal tribute to our monarchy” and will feature more than 500 horses and over a thousand dancers and musicians.

The monarch has a life-long love of all things equestrian and is being kept informed by organisers of their plans, and her ponies and horses are expected to feature in the event, with royal fans hoping to see members of the royal family taking part.

Dame Helen Mirren and comic actor Stephen Fry have been involved in publicising the event, which will be staged over four nights in the grounds of Windsor Castle next May, and are in discussions with organisers about taking part in the final show.

Sir Mike Rake, chairman of the Platinum Jubilee’s advisory board, said at the launch event, staged at the Royal Mews at Buckingham Palace: “After 70 years on the throne and particularly poignantly after the dark and troubling times in the last 18 months, Her Majesty’s leadership, steadiness and unwavering devotion during her reign deserve recognition and celebration.”

He added: “In 2022 Her Majesty the Queen will have guided the nation through several decades of change, growth and advancement, like none before them – in times of triumph and also in times of trouble.

“In an age of advancement and adversary, the Queen has remained a constant, committed and courageous presence, therefore we have worthwhile and timely celebration.”