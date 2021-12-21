CAMPAIGNERS say they are “alarmed” by the current draft plan for Essex Libraries which could see families charged for services.

It comes as Essex County Council encourages residents to have their say on its draft Everyone’s Library Service 2022-2026 plan.

The authority says helping children and adults to improve their literacy, encouraging people to read for pleasure, and increase the range of online resources available are some of the commitments in the plan.

It also commits to keeping all 74 libraries open with investment in training and development for library staff.

However, Save Our Libraries Essex (Sole) campaigners say they are “alarmed” by the plan, which mentions charging for services.

They point out when referring to the popular children’s holiday activities in the draft, it states “we will also explore options for broadening these activities possibly by running chargeable activities”.

Ex-librarian and Sole supporter Jo Jones said: “Is this the introduction of a two-tier library service whereby if you can pay then your children will receive more or better activities?

“Libraries are a statutory service like education where no-one would expect different provision for pupils in state schools if you are rich enough to shell out for it.”

Although Sole says it supports the proposal charges might be made if libraries are used out of hours for concerts or other non-library events, it fears this might be an introduction to libraries being under pressure to make money to pay their way.

Pia Backman, another Sole campaigner stated: “I’m all for libraries charging organisers when tickets are sold for an event but am concerned that this might be the thin edge of a wedge whereby librarians are turned into mini-entrepreneurs looking to tout for business to fund their library.”

Louise McKinlay, of Essex County Council, said: “We want to give our residents a library service everyone can be proud of and one that will enhance lives and help communities to thrive. The draft library plan sets out how we aim to do this.”

The draft plan and survey can be found at www.essex.gov.uk/everyoneslibrary and feedback can be submitted until 1pm on January 21, 2022.