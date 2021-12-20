A coronavirus heat map has shown how every area in Essex is battling Covid amid the new Omicron varient.
New data from the Covid Symptom Study, an app which tracks people with coronavirus symptoms in the UK, suggests 1,306,895 Brits are estimated to be infected by the virus.
The latest figures in the app show how many predicted symptomatic virus cases there are in each area of Essex.
This list shows the area and the number of estimated active cases:
- Thurrock - 8831
- Southend – 4816
- Colchester – 4213
- Basildon - 4213
- Chelmsford - 2855
- Braintree – 2845
- Epping Forest – 2809
- Brentwood - 2314
- Maldon – 2145
- Uttlesford - 2033
- Tendring - 1283
- Rochford - 1136
At the end of last week the ZOE COVID Study incidence figures, showed in total there are currently 87,131 new daily symptomatic cases of COVID in the UK on average.
This represents a small increase of 4% from 80,483 new daily cases last week.
The UK Government estimates that around 3% of these are likely to be Omicron.
The study said the number of daily new cases among 0-18 year-olds remains high, while cases in the 19-35s are rapidly rising and the 36-55 age group continue to rise more steadily.
Cases in the 55-75 age group are dropping and cases remain low in the over 75s.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.