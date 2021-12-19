A MAN has been arrested after a person in their 20s was stabbed.

A 22-year-old from Harlow has been arrested on suspicion of GBH and possession of an offensive weapon after the victim was stabbed on the A1060 in Little Hallingbury.

Essex Police is now appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage of the incident which took place shortly after noon on Saturday.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries.

Detective sergeant Luke Howard, of Braintree CID, said: “The incident occurred in a very public place and we understand a number of vehicles had to slow down in order to avoid it.

“We are urging anyone who was in the area at the time and has not yet spoke to us to get in touch.

“In particular, we want to speak to people who may have dashcam footage of the incident.

“If you were in the area at the time and believe you can help our investigation, please get in touch.”

Anyone with information should submit a report online at www.essex.police.uk or use the 'Live Chat' button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm.

You can also call Essex Police on 101 and cite incident 596 of December 18.

Information can also be given to independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or crimestoppers-uk.org.