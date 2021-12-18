Everyone enjoys a lovely Christmas dinner over the holidays.

It is a staple tradition of many families, and for some, will make or break their festivities.

For some, they love to cook, sometimes even causing disagreements over who cooks the best turkey.

However, there are some who prefer to eat out, putting their Christmas dinner into the hands of others.

Here are some of the restaurants across Essex that are serving Christmas dinner this year.

Channels Bar & Brasserie, Chelmsford

Found in Little Waltham, they are serving a three course Christmas meal.

From soup and salad to start, to turkey, lamb, or seabass for main, it sounds a delight.

Don’t forget to leave room for dessert too, with cheesecake, pie and a Christmas pudding on offer for afters.

For more information visit channelschelmsford.co.uk.

The Anchor Inn, Tiptree

The Anchor is situated in on Station Road.

It is also one of the many serving a three course meal including Christmas Day lunch.

There is plenty on offer, such as smoke salmon, a traditional mixed roast and ice cream to finish off.

For the full menu and other information visit theanchorinnpub.com.

The Castle Inn, Colchester

Right on the High Street, the Castle Inn has loads to sink your teeth into.

They have two or three course meals, as well as a Christmas buffet.

Enough choices to satisfy anyone and everyone.

For more information visit their website at castleinncolchester.co.uk.

Blue Strawberry Bistro, Hatfield Peverel

On The Street, in Hatfield Peverel, lies the Blue Strawberry Bistro.

They have two options to chose from, these being a Christmas Day Lunch, or from their Christmas party menu.

Definitely another great choice for anyone looking for somewhere to eat out for this year’s festivities.

Find out more at bluestrawberrybistro.co.uk.

Marygreen Manor Hotel, Brentwood

The Marygreen Manor Hotel on London Road in Brentwood has plenty of options to think about.

They are offering a special pre-Christmas lunch and or dinner, for those who just can’t wait in the run up to the big day.

As well as this, there is the Christmas Day lunch, and one for Boxing Day too.

Lots of choice, lots of food, what’s not to love.

Visit marygreenmanor.co.uk for more information.

There are lots of options out there for this year’s Christmas meal out, and there is no doubt that whatever choice you make, it sure will be delicious!