Police have hit out after officers were called out to a stabbing in Essex - only to find a man wanting a lift home.
The force control room revealed the hoax call was made in the early hours of this morning and said officers were unable to find anyone injured in the area.
It took to Twitter to condemn those responsible for wasting police time and resources.
In a series of tweets, it said: "One call we had at the end of our night shift last week was a report of a stabbing.
"We had the location down to a pinpoint for this incident and officers went and searched that area and the surrounding areas, paths, roads etc.
"After a while and speaking to anyone at the location and looking into the number which called 999 it was treated as a hoax call.
"One person who was found at scene kept asking for a lift home and no one was found injured.
"This hoax call takes up so many departments, resources and time.
"It's not funny and delays people who call 999 for help."
