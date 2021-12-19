GREATER Anglia have set out the times and services ahead of the Christmas period.

The company have said that “most trains on the Greater Anglia network will run as usual.”

Here are the updates for times and services over Christmas, for Essex-based services.

On Christmas Eve, the last services of the day will be earlier than usual.

Last departure times from Chelmsford to each location listed on December 24 are as follows:

London Liverpool Street – 9.40pm

Stratford and Shenfield – 9.40pm

Braintree – 9.22pm

Norwich – 9pm

Colchester – 10.12pm

Clacton – 9.52pm

Last departure times for Ipswich to Essex locations listed on December 24 are as follows:

Colchester – 9.28pm

Clacton – 9.52pm

Last departure times from Colchester to each location listed on December 24 are as follows:

Clacton – 10.16pm

Walton (Direct) – 8.56pm

Walton (via Thorpe) – 9.16pm

Ipswich – 10.20pm

Norwich – 9.21pm

London Liverpool Street – 9.30pm

Last departure times from London Liverpool Street to Essex locations on December 24 are as follows:

Colchester (Calling Stratford, Romford, Shenfield, Chelmsford, Witham, Kelvedon, Marks Tey, Colchester) – 9.38pm

Clacton – 9.18pm

Southend Victoria – 9.35pm

Greater Anglia have said that there will be no services on Christmas Day anywhere across Essex.

On Boxing Day, the only services operating are some Stansted Express services.

The train company have also said: “Network Rail is carrying out some engineering works on Boxing Day and the bank holiday weekends.”

This is how they will affect services in Essex:

Bank Holiday Monday December 27 & Bank Holiday Tuesday December 28 December – Rail replacement bus services will operate between Shenfield and Colchester; Braintree and Witham; Marks Tey and Sudbury.

Other Essex-based information regards train times from Southend Victoria to London, which are as follows.

Friday 24 December – An early shutdown of all services will apply

Saturday 25 December – No services on these routes

Boxing Day Sunday 26 December – No services on these routes

Monday 27 and Tuesday 28 December – All Greater Anglia train services will operate to a Sunday-style service.

Journey times on mainline and Southend Victoria services will be increased by up to 15 minutes between Shenfield and Stratford/London Liverpool St, these services will also depart Liverpool St up to 15 minutes earlier than normal.

Wednesday 29, Thursday 30 and Friday 31 December – All Greater Anglia train services will operate to a Saturday-style service

Saturday 1, Sunday 2 and Monday 3 January – Journey times on mainline and Southend Victoria services will be increased by up to 15 minutes between Shenfield and Stratford/London Liverpool St.

Mainline and Southend Victoria services will depart Liverpool St up to 15 minutes early than normal.

On New Year’s Day Bank Holiday, all Greater Anglia train services will operate to a Sunday-style service.

For full times and other information, visit greateranglia.co.uk.