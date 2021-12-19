ESSEX is hosting some great events in the week leading up to Christmas.
We have compiled a list of events for residents to enjoy.
Magic of Christmas event at Colchester Zoo
At this event you can see Santa’s beautiful reindeer at the stables, craft memorable items at the elves’ workshop, listen to a Christmas tale and enjoy some treats.
All children who buy a ticket will take home a fantastic Christmas character soft toy.
You can attend between the December 19-24, to find out more click here
A Magical Christmas Experience at Clacton Pier
This child friendly adventure includes the chance to meet elves, a greeting from the North Pole by Frosty the snowman, a visit from Rudolph and friends who will sing and a chance to meet Santa as well.
You can attend until December 24, for more information, click here
Meet Santa at George Yard in Braintree
George Yard shopping centre in Braintree is welcoming families to its Santa’s grotto.
The event is happening on Christmas Eve between 9am and 3pm, tickets cost £5 per child and adults enter free.
To book your ticket, click here
Essex Christmas Wonderland in Southend
This event at Garon Park has something for everyone with fairground rides, street food, bars, a giant wheel, a Christmas market and more all available.
You can visit up to December 24. To find out more and book your tickets, click here.
Harwich and Dovercourt Rugby Club Events
Harwich and Dovercourt Rugby Club is hosting several events leading up to Christmas for children aged 9-17.
Main activities include arts and crafts, a restaurant themed dinner and a traditional family Christmas party.
Tickets are available for events between December 22 to 24, to book click here.
