A century-old artefact which gives a glimpse of what it was like to live in 19th century Colchester has been given listed status.
The cast iron pump is positioned outside Heath Cottages in Layer and is believed to have stood there from 1890 and 1924 to the present day.
In granting the water pump Grade II listed status, Historic England have judged it to be “of special interest, warranting every effort to preserve it.”
A closer look at the water pump shows a lion rampant – the mark of the Wolverhampton-based engineers, Joseph Evans and Sons.
It is one of 38 historic places in the East of England to have been added to the National Heritage List for England so far this year, with an unidentified shipwreck on the Thames Estuary also featuring.
Tony Calladine, regional director for Historic England, explained why historic structures are still being assessed for listed status.
He said: “Structures such as the Colchester cast iron water pump give a fascinating insight into our past.
“These wonderful historic sites are now protected for future generations, and we encourage people to apply for listing, or to share their photos and videos of listed sites, through our website.”
