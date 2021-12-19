GAZETTE readers have been getting in the Christmas spirit by donning their most elaborate and eye-catching festive jumpers ahead of the big day.
Residents young and old, from all over north Essex, pulled on their favourite and stylish seasonal knitwear for Christmas Jumper Day.
The fundraising initiative, organised by charity Save the Children, saw children and parents put on their winter woollies.
School caretakers at Clacton County High School also got involved with the annual campaign, proudly posing in a range of noisy – and no doubt slightly itchy - jumpers.
Each garish garment featured symbols, characters and icons synonymous with Christmas, including reindeers, snowmen, elves and Santa Claus.
Some of the less traditional Christmas tops also took on a gaming theme, while family pets also got in on the celebratory act by styling out their own outfits.
Save the Children first launched its official Christmas Jumper Day in 2012 to raise funds for its projects which help improve the lives of children from around the world.
To find out more, visit savethechildren.org.uk/christmas-jumper-
day.
